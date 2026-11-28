Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 1,160.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 199,815 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 815.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CHD opened at $112.62 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.49 and a 12 month high of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.24.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 8,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $976,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,439.42. This trade represents a 84.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Surabhi Pokhriyal sold 21,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $2,443,723.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,662.08. This trade represents a 96.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 152,250 shares of company stock worth $16,862,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight is a consumer products company whose history dates to 1846, when its founders began selling baking soda. The company is best known for its Arm & Hammer brand and sells household, personal care and health products. Its brands include OxiClean cleaning products, Trojan condoms, First Response pregnancy and ovulation tests, Nair hair removal products, Waterpik oral health devices, TheraBreath mouthwash and Vitafusion vitamins. The company also offers products such as laundry detergent, cat litter, toothpaste and oral care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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