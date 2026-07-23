CI Investments Inc. Acquires 166,230 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,230 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vista Energy worth $34,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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