CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,028,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock worth $135,073,000 after buying an additional 2,402,412 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock worth $124,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,832 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,085,000 after buying an additional 1,060,966 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $31,756,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,828,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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