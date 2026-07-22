CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $70,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

JCI opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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