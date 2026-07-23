CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,001 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE LOW opened at $204.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.76. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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