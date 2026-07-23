CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,091 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $861,979,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.5%

Expedia Group stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.88 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citic Securities decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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