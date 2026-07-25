CI Investments Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1,140.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 96.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,007 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $49,350,000 after buying an additional 263,196 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here