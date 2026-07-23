CI Investments Inc. Has $26.62 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12,278.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,147,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $104,705,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $121,439,000 after buying an additional 490,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $164.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is presently 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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