CI Investments Inc. Has $82.63 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 496,037 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $82,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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