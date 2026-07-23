CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,769,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,200,406,000 after purchasing an additional 386,733 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,790,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,536,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,239,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,976,430,000 after acquiring an additional 511,018 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,986,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 380,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,027,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,156,972,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported quarterly FFO of $1.13 per share , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about $1.01 billion also came in slightly above expectations.

Crown Castle reported quarterly , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about also came in slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65 , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum.

The company to , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also nudged up its 2026 AFFO outlook and increased expected net income , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast.

Management also nudged up its and increased expected , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $0.22 missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update.

Reported quarterly missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update. Neutral Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue was still down 4.9%, indicating the core business remains under some pressure even as earnings expectations improve.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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