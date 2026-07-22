CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $285.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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