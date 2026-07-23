CI Investments Inc. Purchases 122,233 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported that their experimental once-weekly HIV pill kept the virus suppressed in two late-stage trials, a key step that supports upcoming regulatory filings and could position the regimen as a first-of-its-kind treatment. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported that their experimental once-weekly HIV pill kept the virus suppressed in two late-stage trials, a key step that supports upcoming regulatory filings and could position the regimen as a first-of-its-kind treatment. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said it will present new HIV research at AIDS 2026, including long-term efficacy and safety data for lenacapavir and results from its collaboration with Merck, reinforcing investor attention on its HIV franchise. Article Title

Gilead said it will present new HIV research at AIDS 2026, including long-term efficacy and safety data for lenacapavir and results from its collaboration with Merck, reinforcing investor attention on its HIV franchise. Positive Sentiment: Gilead advanced a long-acting HIV regimen into a new Phase 3 head-to-head trial, signaling continued pipeline progress in one of the company’s most important growth areas. Article Title

Gilead advanced a long-acting HIV regimen into a new Phase 3 head-to-head trial, signaling continued pipeline progress in one of the company’s most important growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which keeps the stock in focus but does not provide new financial information yet. Article Title

Gilead announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 4, which keeps the stock in focus but does not provide new financial information yet. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Gilead was trending and underperforming some peers intraday, suggesting mixed trading sentiment rather than a clear company-specific shock. Article Title

Market coverage noted that Gilead was trending and underperforming some peers intraday, suggesting mixed trading sentiment rather than a clear company-specific shock. Negative Sentiment: Leerink Partners downgraded Gilead to “market perform” from “outperform” and cut its price target to $127 from $146, which may be weighing on the shares. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partners lowered Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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