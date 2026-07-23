CI Investments Inc. Purchases 8,746 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5%

LMT opened at $514.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $521.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.63. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $411.00 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.92 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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