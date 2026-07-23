CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,815,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Rubrik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Rubrik by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock worth $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $58,811.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $378,321.66. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $1,084,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,679,418.38. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,321 shares of company stock valued at $24,074,426. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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