CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $114.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $108.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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