CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Invitation Home $INVH

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,183 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.Invitation Home's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

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Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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