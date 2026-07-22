CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,116 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 61,937 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $862,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $6,478,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Article Title

Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Article Title

One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Article Title

Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, the stock has fallen sharply over the past several weeks, and several reports frame the decline as a correction driven by investor caution around valuation and recent price weakness. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $350.06 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $342.10 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

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