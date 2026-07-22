CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,417,404 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,417,404 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,672,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 432,113 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 43,423 shares of the company's stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,991 shares of the company's stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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