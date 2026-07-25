CI Investments Inc. Sells 27,417 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,417 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $265.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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