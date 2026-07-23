CI Investments Inc. Sells 460,033 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,936 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 460,033 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in CRH were worth $25,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CRH by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,827,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,172,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 0.3%

CRH stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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