CI Investments Inc. Sells 66,960 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 66,960 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $82,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.0%

Lam Research stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $340.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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