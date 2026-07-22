CI Investments Inc. Sells 67,043 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,128 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 67,043 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $84,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,084.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,040.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.88 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 67.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum.

Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors.

The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors. Positive Sentiment: Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers.

Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns.

Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also announced a proposed preferred stock offering, which is a capital-markets activity that may be viewed as routine funding management rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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