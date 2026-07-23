CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,397 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here