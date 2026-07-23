CI Investments Inc. Takes $10.04 Million Position in Hecla Mining Company $HL

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 538,886 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $10,039,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.94. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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