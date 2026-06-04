CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 144,369 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,967 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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