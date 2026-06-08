CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 70,740 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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