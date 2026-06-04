CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $541.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $555.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 26,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,739,600. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,945. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for povetacicept in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on November 30, 2026 . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. FDA Accepts Vertex's BLA for Povetacicept in IgA Nephropathy

The FDA accepted Vertex’s Biologics License Application for in adults with IgA nephropathy, putting the company one step closer to a potential new nephrology launch and a regulatory decision expected on . This is an important pipeline milestone that could expand Vertex’s growth story beyond cystic fibrosis. Positive Sentiment: Vertex will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Vertex to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10

Vertex will participate in the on June 10, with CEO Reshma Kewalramani scheduled for a fireside chat. Investors may view the event as an opportunity for management to discuss pipeline updates and long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Vertex (VRTX) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Recent commentary suggests VRTX has been trading modestly above its last earnings level, with analysts debating whether the stock can keep advancing after its latest results. This is more of a valuation/expectations check than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted that Vertex has recently underperformed the broader healthcare sector and that its shares have consolidated after a strong multi-year run. These pieces reflect investor debate around current valuation rather than a specific fundamental setback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock: Is VRTX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

VRTX stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $507.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $437.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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