CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 128,992 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $793,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Article Title Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Article Title

Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Article Title

Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of GILD opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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