CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 231,203 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,874 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 231,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $108,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Article Title

Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Article Title

Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Article Title

Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Article Title

Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said Qualcomm shares slipped when Nvidia unveiled its AI PC push, underscoring near-term concerns that the chipmaker could face tougher competition in Windows-on-Arm and AI-enabled laptops. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Up 5.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. The firm has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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