CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 73,573 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $315,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $959.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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