CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 95,564 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 95,564 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $177.75 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.98 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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