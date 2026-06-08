CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $854,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,267.68. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CF opened at $113.72 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. CF Industries's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

View Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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