CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,597 shares of company stock valued at $124,180,972. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

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