CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,757 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $262.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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