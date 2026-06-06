CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.96 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 327,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,650 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,960.80. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $663,657 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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