CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.84 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 32,593 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,402,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,481,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DLR opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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