CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $153.65 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 195,097 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $153,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $621.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,076.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here