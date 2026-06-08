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CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.76 Million Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
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Key Points

  • CIBC Asset Management increased its stake in ARM Holdings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, bringing its position to 25,220 shares valued at about $2.76 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive on ARM, with 20 Buy ratings, six Hold ratings and one Sell rating; the stock’s consensus price target is $226.92.
  • ARM shares have been volatile amid a strong run: the stock recently opened at $342.93, while insiders have also been selling shares, including a large sale by CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ARM.

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in ARM were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $342.93 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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