CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,355 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Cencora were worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cencora by 518.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 528.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Cencora by 95.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,810,000 after purchasing an additional 916,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $264.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.84 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.25.

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Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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