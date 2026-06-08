CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.72 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 501.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,806 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BE stock opened at $265.01 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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