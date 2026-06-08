CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,763 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Cooper Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article

Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript

The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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