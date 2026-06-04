CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $50.32 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 203,848 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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