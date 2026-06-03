CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $71.37 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 65,509 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $71,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,258,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,067,651,000 after buying an additional 681,936 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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