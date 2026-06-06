CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,158 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.2%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $395.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $33,092,263.28. Following the sale, the director owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,768,676.52. The trade was a 87.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $14,989,142.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,847,676.86. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,709,030 shares of company stock valued at $983,328,426 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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