CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $92.74 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,501 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 96,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $310.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day moving average of $349.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?

Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Positive Sentiment: A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Texas court nixes shipper liability in Home Depot/Werner case

A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest quarter showed revenue of $41.77 billion, beating expectations, and the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, which can reassure investors about earnings visibility.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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