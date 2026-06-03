CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $483,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $392.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.75, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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