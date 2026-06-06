CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,761 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in eBay were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

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