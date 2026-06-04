CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 180,430 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,464 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 180,430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $148.09 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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