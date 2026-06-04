CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 22,804 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,299 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock worth $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 1.5%

ZTS stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $171.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes.

Some market commentary says Zoetis could still be a value opportunity, with one analysis describing the stock as a potential deep-value play with significant upside if the business stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided.

Zoetis presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, but no major new operating update from that event was highlighted in the headlines provided. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a class-action lawsuit alleging securities-law violations during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with several notices urging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. These repeated legal alerts can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance.

One article said Zoetis has underperformed its industry peers over the past year, reinforcing concerns about recent relative stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices from Robbins Geller, Levi & Korsinsky, the Schall Law Firm, Howard G. Smith, Bernstein Liebhard, The Gross Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others all highlighted the ongoing lawsuit, increasing headline risk for ZTS.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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