CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 375,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,679,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,004,962,000 after buying an additional 5,529,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $260,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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